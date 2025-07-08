Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia should focus on achieving its goals, including those related to the special military operation, instead of paying attention to US President Donald Trump’s volatile rhetoric, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The American is once again balancing on his favorite political swing," he wrote on Telegram, referring to Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"How are we going to deal with that?" Medvedev went on to say. "The way we have been doing. The way our soldiers do. The way our supreme commander-in-chief does. It means not dealing with it in any way," Medvedev elaborated. "We need to continue achieving the goals of the special military operation," he noted, adding: "Retake our land and work for the victory."

When commenting on his efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Trump has made contradictory statements over the past few months, sometimes on the same day. One moment he praises his conversations with Putin, the next he says that he’s disappointed. The US leader uses the same approach in terms of assessing Washington’s support for Ukraine.