PREVIEW: Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro set to welcome BRICS Summit participants

July 6 /TASS/. On July 6-7, 2025, one of the most populated Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro, will host the 17th BRICS Summit, bringing together representatives from around 20 countries, including BRICS members, partner states, and invited nations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead Moscow’s delegation, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit via video link.

This year’s summit will be held under the motto "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance." The agenda is expected to focus on deepening collaboration in healthcare, trade, and investment, as well as addressing key issues such as security, climate change, and the governance of artificial intelligence.

TASS editors have prepared a special feature on the history of BRICS and its evolving activities.

Creation and goals

The organization’s co-founders were Brazil, Russia, India and China. The acronym BRIC was derived from the names of the association’s member countries in English. After South Africa joined them in 2011, the association was renamed to BRICS. At the first summit in Yekaterinburg in June 2009, its goal was defined as "the development of consistent, active, pragmatic and open dialogue and cooperation between countries." Later, BRICS declared it was not a bloc or antagonist of any third parties.

BRICS expansion

At the meeting of the quintet’s foreign ministers in May 2022, held by video link, China came up with an idea of launching a process of BRICS expansion, with the aim of increasing its membership and influence in the world. By August 2023, about 20 countries had applied to join the organization. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, all BRICS members were in favor of the admission of like-minded countries: countries "that believe in multipolarity and in the need for more democratic and fair international relations."

At the 15th summit held in Johannesburg (South Africa) on August 22-24, 2023, it was announced that six countries — Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — would join the organization. However, in December 2023 Argentina changed its mind (after President Javier Milei came to power). Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has retained the status of an invited country.

Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the UAE became full members of BRICS on January 1, 2024, while Indonesia joined the association on January 6, 2025, bringing the total number of members to ten. The expanded group has been informally referred to as BRICS Plus.

At the 16th BRICS Summit, held in Kazan in October 2024, a new format of participation was introduced — the BRICS partnership — which became a mandatory step before becoming full member.

On January 1, 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan received BRICS partner status, followed by Nigeria on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14.

At the moment, about 30 countries have applied for accession, including those who had obtained the status of a partner country. The authorities of these countries note that BRICS membership will enable them to more effectively address various issues on the world stage and safeguard their national interests.

Summits and ministerial meetings

BRICS does not have a headquarters or a charter. It is essentially an informal club, or rather a platform for collaboration. The rotating presidency is held by the summit’s host country. Since 2013, the presiding country has been inviting countries close to it geographically and geopolitically to participate in the summits. Regular negotiations are held at the level of foreign ministers, finance, health, education, science and agriculture ministers, and secretaries of security councils. Since 2015, the BRICS civil, parliamentary and youth forums, as well as media summits have been held. Today there are more than 20 negotiating platforms within the BRICS framework, covering such areas as energy efficiency, climate change, food security, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, and the activities of international financial institutions.

Since hosting its first BRICS event in June 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia has chaired the association three more times and hosted multiple meetings of BRICS participants.

In July 2015, Russia hosted the 7th BRICS Summit in Ufa. In November 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it held the 12th summit via video link, with cameras set up in the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

The 16th summit took place on October 22-24, 2024, in Kazan. It gathered delegations from 36 countries, 24 heads of state and government, as well as representatives from six international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The event culminated in the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, in which BRICS leaders expressed support for comprehensive reform of the UN, advocated for reforming the Bretton Woods institutions, and agreed to work on creating an independent cross-border settlement and depository infrastructure.

Business, economic and financial activities

To date, the BRICS countries have established several structures in the business and financial sphere, including the Exchange Alliance (2011), the Business Council and the Council of Centers of Expertise (2013). Since 2011, the BRICS Business Forum has been organized to strengthen trading, business, investment and production ties among the BRICS member countries. In 2014, the BRICS New Development Bank was established with its headquarters in Shanghai (China). Its share capital is $100 billion.

The Bank is designed to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS nations and developing countries. Since the start of its operations, it has approved 120 projects worth $39 billion. The Bank works in conjunction with the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (the agreement was signed in July 2015).

Since 2015, the summits have been adopting a key document in the field of economic interaction — the five-year Economic Partnership Strategy. The latest was approved in November 2020. Meanwhile, the upcoming summit is expected to approve a program through 2030.

On September 7, 2021, at the BRICS Partnership for a New Industrial Revolution forum in Xiamen, China, the members of the association signed a package of agreements on 28 projects with a total investment of 13.4 billion yuan (about $2 billion). They cover such areas as industry, services, software, technology services, logistics, trade and economy.

The BRICS countries are currently working on establishing the exchange of financial information between central banks. In 2025, the members agreed on a joint Action Plan to foster the development of small and medium-sized enterprises for 2025-2030.

In 2017-2022, trade turnover among the BRICS countries, according to Bloomberg, increased by 56% to $422 billion. In July 2024, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that mutual trade among the BRICS countries reached almost $678 billion a year.

Education and science

The Scientific Council has been functioning since 2013. In September 2017, the BRICS Network University (established in 2015), which includes about 60 universities (among them 12 Russian, including the Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University and Urals Federal University), began operating. The main subjects of educational and research programs are economics and energy; IT and information security; ecology and climate change and water resources. This educational institution is headquartered at the Urals Federal University in Yekaterinburg. Since 2017, at Russia’s initiative, the BRICSMATH.COM online mathematics Olympiad has been held in the BRICS countries (organized by the Russian online educational platform Uchi.ru.). In October 2017, the BRICS Network Center for Materials Science and Nanotechnology opened in Ekaterinburg. In the fall of 2018, the BRICS Baikal Institute started operating at the Irkutsk National Research Technical University, which trains personnel in such fields of knowledge as environmental engineering and clean energy; sustainable innovation economy; international business; and digital technologies.

Since 2019, BRICS Energy Research Platform meetings have been organized with the participation of representatives from relevant government ministries, companies and research organizations. Its mission is to develop coordinated energy policies and strategies. In September 2024, the BRICS ministers of labor and employment adopted a joint declaration in which they agreed, among other things, to take steps to develop affordable and continuous vocational training. On October 17-18, 2024, the BRICS University Presidents Conference was held in Moscow. It was the first event of this kind. In the same month, a pilot ranking of BRICS universities was compiled, which included 825 educational institutions from BRICS countries.

In October 2024, the first BRICS Scientific and Educational Congress on ecology and climate change was held in the federal territory of Sirius. The event brought together more than 400 leading experts from Russia, India, Brazil, Iran, and Ethiopia.

In June 2025, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, representatives of BRICS countries announced the launch of the "Digital Resources" project, which will provide researchers in more than twenty countries across three continents with access to Russian scientific digital publications.

Culture, sports and health care

BRICS film festivals have been held since September 2016, and festivals of theater schools since 2017. In August 2020, at Russia’s initiative, the first meeting of sports ministers was convened. It approved a memorandum of cooperation, envisaging BRICS sports games, cooperation in the field of sports and organization of sports recreation and leisure. The first BRICS Games were held in Kazan on June 12-23, 2024, with 27 sports included in the program.

In 2020, against the background of the coronavirus-caused pandemic Russia suggested considering the creation of an early warning system for mass infections and biological threats. In May 2022, at a meeting of health ministers, Russia initiated the establishment of cooperation among professional medical associations and the eventual creation of the BRICS Medical Association. In January 2023, the Association for Medical and Humanitarian Development was established to bring together humanities scholars and educators at medical universities in Russia and across the BRICS countries.

Other tracks

In October 2020, the first BRICS Solutions Awards competition of the best solutions and practices of the BRICS countries in various spheres was held under Russia’s auspices. Its goal was to disseminate successful projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the member countries. Since then, it has been held annually by the country holding the BRICS chairmanship.

In August 2021, the heads of the BRICS space agencies inked an agreement on the exchange of Earth remote sensing data. The agreement provides for cooperation in creating a virtual cluster of remote sensing satellites and exchanging data. In just the past year, Russia has shared data covering over 27 million square kilometers of the Earth's surface with its BRICS partners, according to the state corporation Roscosmos. Since 2022, the BRICS Joint Committee on Space Cooperation has been holding regular meetings.

On June 21, 2024, at the BRICS+ International Cities Forum in Kazan, Russia initiated the establishment of the Association of Cities and Municipalities. In the same month, the participants in the BRICS Chief Justices Forum in Sochi signed a joint statement, one of its main ideas being the declared intention to seek the uniformity of judicial practices.

Statistics

In 2024, the combined GDP of BRICS countries measured by purchasing power parity (PPP) accounted for 40.2%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compared to 28.8% for the G7 countries. China accounts for 19.6% of the global economy, India for 8.5%, Russia for 3.4%, and Indonesia and Brazil each for 2.4%.

On July 4, 2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated at the Board of Governors meeting of the New Development Bank that the total financial assets of BRICS countries exceed $60 trillion, representing more than 50% of the global total.

The population of the BRICS+ countries accounts for 46% of the world’s total population, which stands at 8.2 billion.