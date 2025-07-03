Copenhagen's openly anti-Russian stance makes relations thaw a no-go — envoy

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Given the anti-Russia stance of the current Danish government, returning to any kind of normalcy in bilateral relations is out of the question, Moscow’s Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told TASS.

"At a time when Denmark advocates for Russia’s military and strategic defeat, supports tougher anti-Russian sanctions, and opposes our interests on the international stage, the restoration of normal relations is entirely impossible," he stated.

The ambassador noted that Copenhagen’s aggressive anti-Russian policy has led to a decline in mutual trade volume compared to 2021 by about seven to eight times. "Denmark does not support maintaining any trade or economic relations with our country. Danish companies still operating in the Russian market face public harassment. Commodity supplies from Russia are now at a minimum level, and Danish companies only import Russian products that are difficult or too costly to replace on the European market," he added.

Meanwhile, Russians in Denmark remain under significant pressure. "Police investigations have been launched against leaders and activists, and organizations face discrimination that hinders their normal activities. Priests and parishes of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate are also being punished," Barbin said.

The ambassador also stressed that "freedom of expression in Denmark regarding events in Ukraine has long since vanished. Any viewpoint that deviates from the official position of the Danish government is considered unacceptable. This applies not only to Russians but to everyone. Those who disagree with Copenhagen’s policies are pushed out of politics, barred from teaching in Danish educational institutions, and targeted by vicious attacks in local media," he emphasized.

Russian diplomatic mission

Speaking about the current working conditions of Russian diplomats and how their situation has changed over the past three years, the ambassador said the diplomatic mission remains "in isolation imposed by the Danish authorities."

"Contacts with us have been cut off, our appeals ignored. Dialogue is limited solely to issues concerning the embassy’s functioning, which is becoming increasingly difficult," he explained.

Barbin recalled that the activities of the trade mission were suspended following the Danish authorities’ decision to drastically reduce the number of staff at the Russian diplomatic mission. "Nevertheless, despite the severe staff shortage, the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Copenhagen has managed to partially resume its activities," he noted.

This situation has significantly affected the embassy’s work: more focus is now placed on protecting the rights of Russian nationals and, given the shutdown of direct transportation links with Russia, providing full consular services. "The security of the embassy and our staff now requires constant attention," Barbin concluded.