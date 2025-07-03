Denmark to use EU presidency against Russia — ambassador

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Denmark will use its presidency in the Council of the European Union to do as much harm to Russia as possible, Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Barbin told TASS.

"There is no reason at all to count on it (de-escalation - TASS). It should be assumed that Denmark will use its EU presidency to hurt our country as much as possible. Denmark considers Russia a threat to European security. It believes that our victory in Ukraine would be a 'catastrophe' and appeals to its Western allies to prevent that from happening," he said.

The diplomat said that the Danish presidency's program is not focused on achieving peace in Ukraine, but rather on increasing military support for Kiev from both the EU as a whole and its member states individually. "With regard to Russia, the Danish presidency promises only a tightening of the EU policy, including adoption of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. Copenhagen demands a complete ban on Russian energy supplies to the EU countries, and steps are being initiated to counter transportation of Russian oil, especially through the Baltic Sea," Barbin said.

At the beginning of the month, Denmark took the duties of the presidency in the European Union Council over from Poland for six months. The official start of the Danish EU presidency was marked by a visit of the European Commission to the city of Aarhus in the east of the Jutland Peninsula on July 3. According to the government, Denmark will focus on three areas during its EU presidency - security, competitiveness and the "green transition," united by the theme "A Strong Europe in a Changing World" and aimed at strengthening the EU's ability to respond to global challenges.