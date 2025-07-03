Denmark to push for European arms buildup during EU presidency — Russian envoy

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. Denmark, as president of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2025, will promote a defense buildup on the continent, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told TASS.

"The Danish presidency plans to vigorously promote an arms the arms race in Europe, accelerate the development of the European defense industry, remove regulatory barriers to advance integration processes in this sphere, involving Ukraine in these efforts," he stated.

The ambassador emphasized that Western nations, including Denmark, are advancing false narratives about alleged growing threats to European security in the public discourse.

"Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is portrayed in the Danish presidency program as an ‘attack on Europe.’ The highest priority is declared to be strengthening European security and defense. Opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy have been cast aside, with not a single word about them appearing in the Danish presidency program. A course has been set for total militarization: following the recent NATO summit in The Hague, which decided to increase alliance members’ military spending to 5% of GDP, Copenhagen believes the EU’s current priority is ensuring that this goal is met," he noted.

According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Copenhagen, a significant increase in Denmark’s national defense budget will impact social programs in the kingdom.

"Denmark will need to allocate an additional 45 billion krones ($7.5 billion) annually to meet the NATO summit’s new defense spending target. The welfare model that Danes have grown accustomed to will come under serious strain. Major cuts to government spending have been announced, the population has been told not to expect any tax relief, and the retirement age is being raised. Timelines for green energy projects have also been pushed back," he commented.

Denmark assumed the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union at the beginning of the month, taking it over from Poland. The official start of Denmark’s EU presidency is marked by a visit from the European Commission to the city of Aarhus in eastern Jutland on July 3. According to the Danish government, its presidency priorities will focus on three areas: "security, competitiveness, and the green transition," united under the theme "A strong Europe in a changing world" and aimed at "bolstering the EU’s ability to respond to global challenges."