So far no understanding on impact of US attacks on Iranian nuclear program — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. There is currently no clear understanding of how much the US attacks have set back the implementation of the Iranian nuclear program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, we receive some information from the relevant channels, but little time has passed so far. Undoubtedly, it is necessary to analyze the immediate situation to understand the extent of the impact. Hardly anyone has a clear understanding of all this yet," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Russia had information on how far the US attacks had set back the program and whether US President Donald Trump was right to say that Washington had put an end to it.

Earlier, Trump announced that the US had carried out a successful military operation against Iran, eliminating the country's nuclear program. According to the US leader, the operation resulted in a complete US victory.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all tasks set for the operation against Iran.