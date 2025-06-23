Russia alarmed by US strike on Iran, deputy foreign minister says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, while Washington is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on the sidelines of the 11th International Scientific and Expert Forum Primakov Readings.

"It is very alarming that strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were carried out by a country that is a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council and a depository of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," he said.

"Once again, we condemn these actions," Ryabkov emphasized.

On June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US military had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Israel has been launching daily strikes on Iran since June 13 as part of an operation aimed at Iran's nuclear program.

About the forum

The Primakov Readings forum has been held annually since 2015 in memory of the Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov. The forum discusses scenarios for the development of international relations, challenges in the field of international security, as well as new models of interaction among global political actors. TASS is the forum’s main media partner.