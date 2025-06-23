Russia continues work on Ukrainian settlement at expert level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is working on the Ukrainian settlement at the expert level, this approach is recognized as expedient, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether the Middle East crisis would distract Moscow from the Ukrainian settlement.

"We continue our work within the framework of ongoing dialogue at the expert level. It is recognized as expedient," the spokesman said.

"The agreements reached during the second round of talks in Istanbul are being implemented," Peskov stated. "The exchange of prisoners and bodies [of deceased servicemen] continues," he added.

"We expect clarity on the third round of talks this week," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out. "So we are continuing the process," he noted.