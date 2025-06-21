Russia handed over to Ukraine its best peace proposal, advises to accept it — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. Russia has handed over to Ukraine its best proposal on comprehensive peace settlement, and advises Kiev to seize the moment, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"During the direct Russian-Ukrainian contacts in Istanbul, we have handed over our draft peace memorandum. It contains two sections and includes conditions for a comprehensive lasting peace, as well as conditions for a ceasefire," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, which convened at the West’s request.

Nebenzya added that the document was based on principles voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024.

"This is the best proposal that Ukraine can get to today. We advise accepting it," the diplomat said.