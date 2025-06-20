Putin gives interview to Sky News Arabia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Sky News Arabia after the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The footage of the interview, which was taken by Sky News Arabia General Manager Nadim Koteich, who moderated the plenary session, was published in the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

The plenary session, which included with Putin's participation, lasted exactly 4 hours, the longest in the last three years. This year, the president’s speech lasted 55 minutes, making it the fifth-longest.

About SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 18-21. The event’s theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." It hosts thematic zones such as the "Territory of Innovations" and "Buy Russian!"

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the event’s organizer. TASS is its media partner.