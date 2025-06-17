Putin to meet China’s Deputy PM after SPIEF plenary session

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet China’s Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang after the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"After completion of work at the plenary session of the forum, our president will meet the Chinese friend, Deputy Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang," Ushakov said.

"Various issues of development of Sino-Russian relations will be discussed, which are evolving very good in general," the Kremlin aide said. "Both parties are satisfied with that and characterize these relations as the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," he added.