Russia ready to help resolve conflict between Israel, Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia remains ready to offer its mediation services to resolve the conflict between Israel and Iran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He recalled that in recent days, the Russian leader had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and US leader Donald Trump.

"Russia remains ready to provide its mediation services, including the proposals previously outlined by President [Vladimir] Putin in his conversation with President [Donald] Trump. In this regard, Russia's readiness and willingness remain firm. If necessary, all of this can be implemented," the spokesman said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

On the same day, the Russian leader spoke with Pezeshkian and Netanyahu over the phone. Putin condemned Israel's actions, emphasizing the importance of resuming negotiations and resolving all issues related to Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means.

On June 14, the Russian president spoke with Trump. Putin expressed serious concern about a potential escalation of the conflict and reiterated Russia's proposal of specific steps for the US and Iran to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. The leaders of Russia and the US did not rule out returning to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.