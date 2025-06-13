Russia condemns sharp escalation of tensions between Israel, Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the sharp escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, condemns it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia is concerned about the developments and condemns this sharp escalation," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

According to him, the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a detailed statement on the situation on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov also clarified that Putin receives online reports on the events. "President Putin receives real-time reports on developments in the region through the Russian Defense Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Foreign Ministry," the spokesman noted.