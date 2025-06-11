IN BRIEF: Special op lessons, cutting-edge technologies: Putin on state arms program

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The new state arms program for 2027-2036 should encompass a full range of advanced weapons, leveraging the special military operation experience, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, opening a meeting on the program.

The event brought together First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, presidential aide Alexey Dyumin, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko, Strategic Rocket Forces Commander Sergey Karakayev, Army Commander Andrey Mordvichev, Air Force Commander Viktor Afzalov, and Navy Commander Alexander Moiseyev.

TASS has compiled the highlights from Putin's speech.

Program criteria

The new state arms program should become the key tool to elevate Russian arms in the 21st century's fourth decade.

This April, the parties have already discussed how to increase the scope of deliveries and improve the efficiency of weapons and equipment to solve the special military operation tasks: "The proposals outlined then are being realized now. However, these measures are operational, and are carried out 'here and now,' based on the current needs."

"Our task today is to shape a new long-term program covering the entire range of weapons systems and promising models, making maximum use of the experience gained during the special military operation, as well as from various regional conflicts," Putin stressed.

The 2027-2036 document will serve as the primary reference point for the development of weapons systems for the Russian army, other troops and military units in special services and departments.

"It is crucial to estimate needs in advance and start preparing infrastructure to deploy new weapons systems, including bases, arsenals, airfields and so on."

The financial resources required for the construction and modernization of such facilities should be included in the state program as a separate provision.

Nuclear triad

"Special attention must be given to the nuclear triad which has been and remains the safeguard of Russia’s sovereignty, playing a key part in ensuring the global balance of power."

"Currently, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces stands at 95%, which is an excellent figure," Putin stated. This percentage is higher than that of all other nuclear powers.

Ground forces

Russia must increase the combat capabilities of its ground forces in the shortest time possible, "build a strong foundation for their long-term development, and focus on creating advanced weapons and systems with top tactical and technical performance and high modernization potential."

Aviation

The new state arms program should provide for "a set of systematic and consistent measures aimed at procurement for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, modernization and repair of aviation equipment."

Navy

"The new state armament program should become an effective tool for implementing the recently approved Navy development strategy through 2050."

Defense industry staffing

The potential of the country's defense enterprises should be used wisely, considering the current needs of the Russian army, "while the Industry and Trade Ministry as well as the Defense Ministry should focus on the future and think about how to ensure that the enterprises are kept busy with the production of civilian products."

This work has been underway for "at least 10 years" and the situation "is on the right track." "However, taking into account the army's current needs, a certain shift is certainly in place."

Export prospects

It is necessary to increase the export potential of Russian arms and equipment, "especially for those models that have been tested in real high-intensity combat operations and have proven to be reliable and effective."

"It is also important to establish maintenance properly. <...> There is still work to be done.".