Putin, Mirziyoyev discussed economic, energy projects of two countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed joint economic and energy projects of the two countries in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Issues of practical implementation of a number of bilateral economic and energy projects were also discussed," the Kremlin said.

"The successful performance of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, where the Russian delegation also took part, was noted from both sides," the Kremlin’s press service added.