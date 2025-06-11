Russia bans association, which includes Ukrainian oligarch

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. An association involving Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky (listed in Russia as an extremist, terrorist) has been added to the list of public and religious associations for which a court ruling on dissolution or prohibition under the law on countering extremist activities has taken effect, the Justice Ministry said.

It said in a statement on the website that the members of the association are Igor Valeryevich Kolomoisky, born on 02/13/1963 in Dnepropetrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Region of Ukraine, Pavel Nikolaevich Shitov, born on 02/08/1972 in Safonov, the Smolensk Region, and the company JKX Oil & Gas Limited, country of registration Great Britain, date of registration 04/27/1995, registration number 03050645.

In March 2024, the Koshekhablsky District Court of Adygea, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, banned the association, whose members include Kolomoisky, Shitov, and JKX Oil & Gas Ltd., Great Britain, due to extremist activities, including funding the Azov terrorist organization and other Ukrainian battalions.