Russia has necessary experience to mitigate impact of lower oil price cap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia has accumulated considerable experience to minimize the consequences of sanctions, including those related to a potential lowering of the price cap on its oil exports, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, Russia has not been living under restrictions for just a day — we have long operated under such conditions, which we continue to regard as unlawful. Russia has gained valuable and substantial experience that allows us to minimize the adverse effects of such measures," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question about how painful it would be for Russia should the European Commission implement its proposal, as part of the next sanctions package, to lower the price cap on Russian oil to $45 per barrel.

The new sanctions package is expected to include a ban on European businesses "from any transactions related to Nord Stream," to blacklist 77 tankers that transport oil despite attempts to introduce a price cap, to lower the oil price cap for Russia from $60 to $45 per barrel, to blacklist another 22 banks with a complete ban on transactions in the EU, and to introduce new restrictions on the exports of dual-use items and technologies to Russia.