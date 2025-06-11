MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The protests unfolding across the United States are fundamentally an internal matter, not a result of foreign interference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized.

Addressing the situation on Sputnik radio, Zakharova quoted the current US president, stating, "The United States of America is in a deep crisis. This is not our discovery; we are simply echoing their own words." She further clarified, "This is not the 'hand of the Kremlin' or the 'intrigues of Beijing.' It is their internal problem - when one half of the country despises the other."

On June 6, Los Angeles saw mass arrests of undocumented immigrants, with 44 individuals taken into custody by the evening of June 7 on charges related to immigration violations. In response, protests erupted in the city, with demonstrators blocking traffic and throwing stones and firecrackers at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Authorities detained approximately 170 people during these demonstrations. The unrest quickly spread to other cities, including Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, and Louisville. In Los Angeles, around 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed, along with approximately 700 Marine Corps personnel dispatched by the Department of Defense.