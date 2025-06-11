Russia open for constructive, mutually respectful cooperation with Japan — envoy

TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is open for constructive cooperation and broader business contacts with Japan, Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Nikolay Nozdrev said.

"Naturally, we are open to a constructive and mutually respectful cooperation with Japan, our neighbor with whom we are linked not just by economic potential, but also by the people’s mutual interest for closer ties," he said.

In his words, Moscow is focused on "preserving and multiplying the existing formats of cooperation, including business contacts, cultural initiatives and practical interactions.".