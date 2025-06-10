Mercenary from Colombia sentenced to 28 years for participating in Kursk incursion

KURSK, June 10. /TASS/. A Colombian citizen involved as a mercenary in Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to the joint press service of the region’s judicial authorities.

"The 2nd Western District Military Court found Pablo Puentes Borges guilty of violating several articles of Russia’s Criminal Code. He received a sentence of 28 years, with the initial five years to be served in a standard penitentiary, followed by 23 years in a high-security correctional facility, along with a fine of 1 million rubles," the official statement announced.

Borges was convicted on multiple charges, including participation as a mercenary in armed conflict (Part 3 of Article 359), illegal crossing of the state border (Part 3 of Article 322), smuggling weapons and ammunition (Part 3 of Article 226.1), two counts of terrorist acts (Part 2 of Article 205), and illegal storage, transportation, and possession of weapons and ammunition (Part 4 of Article 222).