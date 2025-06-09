DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine's troops destroyed a bridge that was the only road for the Ukrainian army to leave the killing zone near the settlement of Komar in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The Ukrainian side has made another serious mistake by demolishing the bridge across the Mokrye Yaly River near [the settlement of] Komar. This was the only route they could use to retreat, as all other roads and territories were completely under our control," the security forces said.

The law enforcement agencies emphasized that the Ukrainian military has been issued an ultimatum on this part of the frontline.