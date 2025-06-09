FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the attack.

Scale of attack

- Russia's alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight.

- According to the defense ministry, 13 UAVs were shot down over the Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, nine over the Voronezh and Oryol Regions, two over the Bryansk Region and the Chuvash Republic, and one over the Belgorod Region.

Aftermath

- Dry grass and a forest caught fire due to the fall of UAV debris in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel. The fire was later put out.

- The falling drone debris also struck a low-pressure gas pipeline, Gusev said.

- The Ukrainian drone attack left the roof, wall, and cornice of a house damaged and a passenger car's window shattered in the Voronezh Region, the governor reported. Emergency services are working at the scene.

- In the Chuvash Republic, two drones impacted the territory of JSC VNIIR-Progress. Its production has been temporarily suspended to ensure employee safety, the republic's head, Oleg Nikolayev, wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Another two drones went down in fields in the Cheboksarsky and Krasnoarmeysky municipal districts.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced at airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov due to the Ukrainian drone attack. These restrictions have now been lifted.