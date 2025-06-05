Repeated Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP training center 'systematic'

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are systematically targeting the training center of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), aiming to destroy the facility's unique reactor hall simulator, according to ZNPP communications director Yevgeniya Yashina.

"The attacks on the training center are systematic. In my opinion, the center is not just a random target. It houses the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator, essential for personnel training," Yashina told TASS. "Its destruction would significantly complicate training processes. Moreover, the center is located close to the plant but is technically less protected. The strikes are likely being used as a form of psychological intimidation against the staff by creating a constant atmosphere of threat."

Yashina also confirmed that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were present at the training center during a recent drone attack by Ukrainian forces. She said the inspectors would be formally notified of the incident. The building sustained minor damage, with no casualties reported. No other attacks on the plant or the nearby town of Energodar were recorded at that time, she added.

On May 21, Ukrainian forces launched several strikes on the facility, though no serious damage or casualties occurred. Earlier, on April 17, a Ukrainian drone was shot down just 300 meters from the plant, and that evening, three kamikaze drones struck the town of Energodar.

In early April, drones also twice hit the roof of the training center. While the simulator remained unharmed, the building sustained visible damage.