MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have the potential to forge meaningful scientific collaboration in the Arctic, particularly on pressing issues such as permafrost melting. Vyacheslav Fetisov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources, and Environmental Protection, and Chairman of the All-Russia Society for Nature Conservation, emphasized this during the 16th international forum on ecology.

"I find it perplexing that there is currently no cooperation within the Arctic Council," Fetisov remarked. "The ongoing degradation of permafrost is a global concern that impacts all inhabitants of our planet. Ecology can serve as a bridge in fostering better relations – beyond humanitarian aid – that can help build trust and cooperation."

He also warned of intense competition over the Arctic’s resources, highlighting the region’s immense strategic and economic potential, which is well recognized in the United States. "We must appeal to public and scientific organizations – stop fueling conflicts that threaten our collective future. While political tensions may eventually subside, the consequences of neglecting the environment will endure. We need to work towards a sustainable future today – waiting until tomorrow may be too late," Fetisov cautioned.

