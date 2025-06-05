Russian lawmaker says Germany represents 'reincarnation of Prussian militarism'

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Germany has become a "reincarnation" of Prussia, the militaristic country that started two world wars, Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov said.

He made the statement at a roundtable discussion in the Federation Council dedicated to the victory over Nazi Germany as one of the pillars of Russia's international status.

"It is a reincarnation of Prussian militarism. Of course, I wouldn't say that he [German Chancellor Friedrich Merz] is a man of Nazi views, as that's not true. At least not yet. But this [what is happening in Germany] is a reincarnation of that militaristic Germany that started two world wars," Pushkov said.

"This is absolutely clear. This is evident from the way [Merz] believes that now is the ideal time to rebuild Germany as a leading European military power," he went on to say.