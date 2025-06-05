ZNPP says IAEA experts were on site during Ukraine’s drone attack

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency specialists were on the premises of the Zaporozhye NPP at the time of the Ukrainian drone attack on the plant’s training center, said Yevgeniya Yashina, the plant’s spokeswoman.

"IAEA inspectors were on site at the Zaporozhye NPP during the Ukrainian drone attack on the plant’s training center, which houses the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator. They will be notified of the latest Ukrainian strikes," she said.

According to Yashina, the training center suffered minor damage, and more details will be available later. No other Ukrainian attacks on the plant or the nearby town of Energodar have been reported, she said.

This is not the first Ukrainian drone attack on the training center, but no one has been hurt and no critical damage has been done.

The training center, which sits not far from the plant, is regularly used by employees to upgrade skills and rehearse certain actions. One of the previous attacks happened on May 21. In another strike, a Ukrainian drone was neutralized near the training center on April 17. Later that day, the Ukrainian suicide drones attacked the town of Energodar near the plant. Also in April, Ukrainian drones twice hit the roof of the ZNPP training center. While the simulator itself did not sustain damage, the roof of the building did.

The Zaporozhye NPP is a Russian nuclear facility on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and includes six reactors with a total capacity of 6 GW. All of them are now in cold shutdown and do not generate electricity. Ukrainian forces have been subjecting residential areas of Energodar and the plant to artillery and drone attacks since 2022. IAEA experts have been stationed at the plant since September 2022, with regular rotations.