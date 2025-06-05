Ukraine launches drone assault on ZNPP training center, no damage or injuries reported

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have launched several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, housing the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator, the plant reported.

"Today Ukraine once again attacked the one-of-a-kind training center of the Zaporozhye NPP. The drones hit the roof of Building G of the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP, the site of the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator. No one was injured in the attacks. No critical damage has been reported," the ZNPP said on its Telegram channel.

The plant emphasized that the training center is located in close proximity to the ZNPP. Employees undergo both initial and advanced training there, and emergency response drills are also held at the site.

"The enemy has stepped up terrorist activities against the civilian population in recent days. The strikes on energy facilities and on the training center prove it," the plant said.

Ukraine also attacked the ZNPP's training center several times on May 21. No casualties or critical damage were reported. On April 17, a Ukrainian drone was shot down near the training center, just 300 meters from the ZNPP. That same evening, Ukraine targeted the ZNPP's satellite town of Energodar with three kamikaze drones.

Earlier in April 2024, Ukrainian drones twice struck the roof of the ZNPP training center. While the simulator escaped damage by a hair’s breadth, the building’s roof was hit.