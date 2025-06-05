Russia responds to Kiev’s attacks on Kherson Region civilian infrastructure — governor

GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Kherson Region responded to Kiev’s attacks on the region’s civilian infrastructure by strikes on military targets, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"For the second consecutive night, the enemy has been demonstrating its precisely terrorist nature. For the second consecutive night, there have been massive bombardments of civilian infrastructure facilities, primarily, power sites. The enemy that does such evil things, of course, got a response last night. And there will be more such responses. Our forces strike those facilities where precisely Ukrainian troops are amassed. This is because Ukrainian armed formations strike facilities that provide life support operations for people," the governor said.

Specialists continue restoring power facilities in the region damaged by Ukraine’s bombardments. Alternative power sources for wells have been switched on and the delivery of water has been organized, he said.

"I am confident that they [emergency response services] will cope with the task during the day," Saldo stressed

The governor said earlier that the Ukrainian military launched a massive drone attack on the region on the evening of June 4, which left 192 settlements in seven municipal districts or over 120,000 people without power supply and water due to the bombardment of an electric power substation.

Governor Saldo held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reported on the bombardment of the region.