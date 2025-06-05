Putin agrees dialogue with Kiev should continue despite provocations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is necessary to maintain working-level communication with Kiev, despite ongoing provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, Moscow will take into account Kiev’s shift toward becoming a terrorist force during future negotiations.

"At yesterday’s meeting, our foreign minister noted that despite this (the attack - TASS), it is important to continue contacts at the working level. The head of state endorsed this position," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether Russia might suspend talks with Ukraine in the event of further attacks.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is essential for Moscow to avoid giving in to the large-scale criminal provocations aimed at disrupting the negotiations and to use all means, including dialogue, to achieve the just goals of the special military operation. Putin agreed with the view.

On May 31, at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), the Kiev regime orchestrated terrorist attacks on railroad crossings in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Both cases involved blowing up overpasses, resulting in trains derailing. In the Bryansk Region, seven people were killed in an accident involving a passenger train, and 120 people turned for help. In the Kursk Region, the driver and two of his assistants suffered injuries.

On June 1, Kiev used drones to attack airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were thwarted. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all of them were extinguished. The Russian Defense Ministry added that no casualties among servicemen and civilian personnel had been reported, while some participants in the terrorist attacks had been detained.