No agreement on face-to-face meeting yet between Putin, Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump were not arranging an in-person meeting during a phone conversation yesterday, but they do realize that it is needed and must be duly prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

"There was no agreement on a meeting because there is a general understanding between the heads of state that the meeting is necessary, but it must be properly prepared. There must be substantial results of such preparations in order for these results to be formalized at the highest level," the Kremlin official said.

He noted that yesterday’s conversation between the two leaders was constructive and essential. "The presidents indeed discussed many essential and important issues," Peskov added.

Yesterday, Putin and Trump held their fourth phone conversation since the US leader took office; it lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. The two heads of state discussed the situation around Ukraine, with Putin giving a detailed account of the results of talks in Istanbul and commenting on terror attacks carried out by the Kiev regime.