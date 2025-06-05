Putin to join Iran talks if necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to join talks on Iran's nuclear program if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He may join if necessary. This is a process that is taking place these days. Our dialogue with both Tehran and Washington continues through various channels. Therefore, if necessary, the president and the Russian side will be able to join," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked when Putin might join the negotiation process.

The day before, US President Donald Trump told Putin over the phone that he needed Russia's help with Iran's nuclear program.

On May 23, ISNA reported that the fifth round of talks between Iran and the US had begun in Rome to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program. According to the news agency, the Iranian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff.

On May 21, Araghchi said that Iran would withdraw from the negotiation process with the US if they continued to demand that Iran stop enriching uranium. Washington had previously stated that Tehran must abandon uranium enrichment and effectively shut down its nuclear program.