Sappers demined 8% of planned area in borderline Kursk Region by June 1 — acting governor

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Specialists have cleared 8% of the planned territory in the borderline Kursk Region, while the intended area covers about 500,000 hectares, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein stated.

"As of June 1, 8% of the planned territory with a total area of almost 500,000 hectares has been demined," he said in a report on the results of the regional government's activities for 2024.

According to Khinshtein, specialists have already neutralized over 391,000 explosive devices. "To date, 39 settlements have been secured. Again, these are the figures as of June 1, 2025," Khinshtein noted.