MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), declared an undesirable organization in Russia, functions as a prominent "think tank" influencing Washington's foreign policy narratives - particularly those advocating for the militarization of the European Union. Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security within the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, as well as a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, conveyed these views to TASS.

According to Stepanov, the CSIS recently authored a report outlining six potential scenarios for Europe's future after the conflict in Ukraine. Each scenario explores different dimensions of security dynamics and potential impacts on arms control. The report’s central thesis asserts that ending the Ukraine conflict will not inherently reduce tensions or enhance regional stability, largely due to what it describes as a growing Russian threat. Among the report’s primary recommendations are the arming of European troops with additional weapon systems and the accelerated modernization of nuclear arsenals.

"This reflects the clear influence of European military-industrial complex lobbyists, who have successfully advanced the ReArm Europe program," Stepanov explained. "This initiative allocates over 800 billion euros to bolster EU defense capabilities. Nearly all assets of European military-industrial corporations are under the control of major transnational funds registered in the United States. Ultimately, the primary beneficiaries of continental militarization are located across the Atlantic."

Re-arming Europe

Stepanov elaborated that CSIS justifies the soaring defense budgets of EU countries - many of which, under U.S. influence, have increased their defense spending to 3-3.5% of the GDP, with an additional 1.5% allocated for indirect security costs. France has set the standard, with a 6.1% increase this year, bringing its defense budget to $64.7 billion. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that to bring the armed forces to an acceptable level, France needs a budget of approximately 90 billion euros annually.

Germany’s plans include boosting defense spending to over 60 billion euros per year starting in 2025, with a 2025 allocation of 53 billion euros for defense. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, which is outside the EU, has surpassed these figures, increasing its defense budget by 2.8% to $81.8 billion. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a 1.5-billion-pound plan to establish at least six new factories for weapons and explosives output. Over the coming years, the UK intends to spend more than $20 billion on ammunition output alone. British Defense Minister John Healey projected that defense spending would eventually rise to 3% of GDP, necessitating an additional 7 billion pounds annually.

Simultaneously, Stepanov notes, CSIS analysts advocate for greater European participation in arms control negotiations. France and the UK are envisioned as potential leaders in a Europeanized nuclear strategy, which could serve as "the foundation for an independent European approach to continental defense." This perspective aligns with President Macron’s high-profile calls for a nuclear umbrella extending over Europe, including to Germany. France plans to deploy Rafale fighter jets equipped with nuclear supersonic cruise missiles at the Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur airbase near the German border starting in 2035.

"The relentless drive of Russophobia is fueled by all available means within the collective West, relying on the biased analysis of so-called think tanks that justify record-breaking defense budgets," Stepanov concluded. "These entities act as key lobbyists for the military-industrial complex, perpetuating a cycle of escalation based on misinformation and strategic agendas.".