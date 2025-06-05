What we know about aftermath of Kiev's attacks on energy sites in Kherson, Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army's attacks have left 192 settlements in the Kherson Region without power and water, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

Early on June 5, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky also reported a new Ukrainian drone attack on the region's energy facilities. He said that a number of areas were left without electric power.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of the overnight attacks.

Facilities damaged

- The 150 kV Novotroitskoye electrical substation in the Kherson Region was de-energized due to the Ukrainian attack.

- The power outage in the region was recorded at 11:10 p.m. Moscow time (8:10 p.m. GMT).

- On the night of June 5, Ukraine carried out a new massive drone attack on energy facilities in the Zaporozhye Region.

Consequences for Kherson Region

- The Ukrainian attack on the electrical substation left residents of seven municipal districts without power and water. In total, the outage affected more than 120,000 people in 192 settlements in the Kherson Region.

- Significant damage was recorded in the power grids of the Genichesky, Novotroitsky, Ivanovsky, Velikolepetikhsky municipal districts and in parts of the Gornostaevsky, Verkhnerogachinsky and Nizhneserogozsky districts.

- Social facilities are connected to emergency power sources.

Consequences for Zaporozhye Region

- Energy infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region have suffered significant damage, with power outages affecting most of the region, the regional Ministry of Energy said.

- Specialists from the Russian power company Rosseti are examining the impacted equipment to determine the extent of the damage caused and develop an operational plan for repair work.

Previous attacks

- On the night of June 3, the Ukrainian army launched a massive drone attack on the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. As a result, more than 220,000 residents of nine districts in the Kherson Region were left without water and power.

- The power outage caused by Ukraine's attack affected more than 600,000 consumers in 457 settlements in the Zaporozhye Region.

-Early on June 4, the Zaporozhye Region experienced another power outage.