British Council's operations target regime shift in Russia — senior prosecutor

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council's operations in Russia aim to violate the country's territorial integrity and foster regime change, a senior prosecutor said, commenting on the decision to declare the organization's activities undesirable in Russia.

"The council's activities aim to violate Russia's territorial integrity, destabilize the socio-political situation, and provoke regime change, which threatens Russia's security," said Alexey Zhafyarov, deputy head of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office's department that supervises the enforcement of federal security, counterterrorism, and anti-extremism laws.

He recalled that the British Council positions itself as an independent organization, yet its activities are controlled by the UK Parliament and financed by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

"Under the guise of educational and cultural activities, the organization promotes British values and interests in our country. It implements projects that discredit Russia's domestic and foreign policy and erode the population of former Soviet republics' sense of Russian identity," Zhafyarov noted.