Europeans were present on margins of second round of talks on Istanbul — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. High-ranking French, British and German officials were present in Istanbul on the sidelines of the Russian-Ukrainian talks evidently hoping that Ukraine would receive Russia’s proposals (memorandum) ahead of the talks, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"There Europeans on the margins of the latest round [of talks] in Istanbul. Not ordinary diplomats, but high-ranking government officials from three leading European powers - the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. <…> Kiev insisted on receiving [Russia’s memorandum] ahead of the talks. I think the European officials were waiting for that," Vladimir Chizhov, first deputy chairman of the defense and security committee of the Russian Federation Council, or upper parliament house, said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One TV.

According to the lawmaker, when the document appeared in the course of the talks, there were no reasons for the Europeans to be in Istanbul because "neither the Ukrainian delegation nor its European sponsors" were ready to react to it promptly.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the slightly more than an hour-long meeting, the sides spoke Russian. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.