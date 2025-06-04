Russian diplomat slams US vetoing UNSC draft resolution on Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, June 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has seen again who really wants peace and who continues playing geopolitical games, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said after the United States’ vetoing a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Regrettably, the Security Council has once again failed to reach a solution acceptable for all of its members and adopt a document that could save Gaza and the entire Middle East from further drifting to chaos. Another chance to demonstrate the Security Council’s readiness to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability in the context of the 80-year-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been lost. I think today all of us had a chance to see who really wants peace in the Middle East and who continues playing geopolitical games," he said.

The Russian diplomat expressed hope that a conference on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement that will be held later in June will yield concrete results. "In the current situation, we pin special hopes for the upcoming high-level conference on the Middle East settlement due to be held in New York in June under Saudi Arabia and France’s chairmanship. It is important to ensure that its results breath in a new life into the idea of on-state solution. This will require collective will of the international community, which must do its best to create conditions for resuming the peace process," Nebenzya noted.

Earlier, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The draft resolution was introduced by 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council. The United States was the sole member to oppose the resolution.

The document, obtained by TASS, consists of four main paragraphs. It calls for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, to be upheld by all parties. Additionally, it demands the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

The resolution also urges the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitating access for both the United Nations and its humanitarian partners.