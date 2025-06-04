MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has run out of nearly all of its weapons stockpiles after supplying arms to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said.

"I wouldn’t say that it (London - TASS) increases weapons supplies because over the past 3.5 years the United Kingdom has transferred [to Ukraine] practically everything it had. Its arsenals are nearly emptied. And this is a problem as they need to replenish them," he said in an interview with the TASS Children project.

According to the Russian diplomat, the British are not very much interested in the foreign policy agenda. "They are more focused on domestic problems, such as unemployment, degrading living standards, rapidly growing prices. This is what normal British citizens actually care about," he emphasized.

"Naturally, they see this policy of wasting money from the country’s budget on Ukraine. Poorly grounded policy they don’t understand. But they have little say, this is the government’s prerogative," he added.