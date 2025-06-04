Putin says Ukraine’s latest attacks aim to disrupt talks

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt the second round of talks by attacking Russian civilian targets shortly before negotiators met in Turkey.

"All the crimes that were committed against civilians, including women and children, on the eve of the latest round of Russia-proposed peace talks in Istanbul were certainly aimed at disrupting the negotiation process," he said at a virtual meeting with cabinet members. "The attack deliberately targeted civilian population."

At 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on May 31, a passenger train traveling from Klimov to Moscow derailed on a single-track section between Pilshino and Vygonichi in the Bryansk Region. The derailment was caused by the collapse of a road bridge, which Governor Alexander Bogomaz later confirmed was blown up intentionally.

Around 3 a.m. (GMT +3) on June 1, a railway bridge in the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk Region was also blown up, causing a passing train to fall onto a highway. The Russian Investigative Committee classified the incidents as terrorist attacks. According to the agency, 7 people were killed in the attacks. In the Bryansk Region, 120 victims sought medical help following the incident. The Kursk Region incident caused injuries to a train driver and his two assistants.