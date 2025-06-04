Senior Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of acting to disrupt settlement efforts

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the latest Ukrainian attacks aim to escalate the situation and disrupt a peace settlement.

He made the statement at a news conference dedicated to the 11th Primakov Readings international conference to be held in Moscow.

"These outrageous criminal actions of the Kiev regime unambiguously point to escalation. There are no limits on the part of Kiev, like there are none on the part of Kiev's sponsors, including the UK, and I would also mention some other European 'warriors' who are doing everything to disrupt any possibility of arriving at a peaceful resolution of this situation," he said when asked about the latest attacks on Russia's railroad infrastructure.

The terrorist nature of these acts, he said, "is obvious to everyone."

Ryabkov also referred a follow-up question about whether Russia will respond to the attacks to the Defense Ministry.

"This is a question for our military and the supreme commander-in-chief. I am not in a position to speculate. All options remain on the table," he said.