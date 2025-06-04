MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia will scrupulously implement the agreements with Ukraine that were reached in Turkey, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference.

She also dismissed attempts to put pressure on Russia as futile.

TASS has put together key takeaways from the spokeswoman’s statements.

Russia-Ukraine talks

- Kiev made a lot of efforts to disrupt the second round of talks in Turkey.

- Russia is going to "scrupulously" implement all the agreements that were reached at the talks.

- Kiev has taken a time-out to consider Russia’s memorandum. Russia received Ukrainian proposals and will study them closely

- Vladimir Zelensky was "hysterical." "Zelensky set the tone. He allowed himself to make offensive, simply rude remarks toward the Russian delegation, as always."

- Kiev has taken an aggressive stance toward Russia and is not inclined to seek "sound-minded" solutions.

- It is futile to dial up pressure on Moscow. "We will respond appropriately to such moves, and we will not allow anyone to talk to us from a position of strength, much less in the language of ultimatums."

Return of bodies

- The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers, which was agreed in Turkey, will begin in the near future. "As a gesture of goodwill, I will emphasize this again, the Russian side will transfer to Ukraine 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen."

Desertions in Ukraine

- According to various estimates, more than 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have deserted since the start of this year, compared with 35,000 desertions over the entire 2024. "Fleeing from the country's armed forces is becoming a common occurrence in Ukraine."

Help to children

- Russia saves children under fire from Kiev’s artillery, takes them out of the combat zone to safe places when necessary, acting within the legal framework, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly target their fire on places where children gather. "It's high time for neo-Nazis in Kiev to understand that their desire to gain publicity at the expense of children looks not just cheap and deceitful, but simply immoral, unethical."

Serbian weapons in Ukraine

- Moscow has taken note of the public assurances of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that and audit was initiated of Belgrade's military-technical cooperation with foreign partners to identify fraudulent uses of end-user certificates.

- Such anti-Russian actions involve fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries, most often NATO members, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria.

- Russia is convinced that Serbia is aware of all the risks that arise when products of its defense industry fall into the hands of the Kiev regime, so Belgrade will take "effective and sufficient measures to ensure that nothing casts a shadow on its good relations" with Moscow.

Russia-Belarus military drills

- The decision to reduce the magnitude of the Zapad-2025 military exercises by almost half and to hold the drills inside Belarus rather than along its western border show that Moscow and Minsk are ready for dialogue and a reduction in tensions in the region.

- Also, any comparisons between the Russia-Belarus and NATO exercises are in Russia's favor. "While Exercise Defender is held annually, Zapad happens once every two years." While Defender takes from 1 1/2 to 4 months, the Zapad exercise lasts from one to three weeks. In terms of the number of participating states, Defender, as a rule, brings together 19-32 countries, while Zapad-2025 involves two countries.

Anti-Russian statements in the West

- Western countries have never condemned a single "terrorist attack that, obviously, based on all the facts, can be qualified exclusively as a terrorist act" by Ukraine against civilian targets on Russian territory.

- The West politically motivates the Kiev regime to take such steps. "They act as spotters, they provide coordinates, because only Western countries, Western companies that are affiliated with Western states, have such capabilities."

- Moscow hopes that Sweden will not follow through with the plans to move the Russian Orthodox Church office from the Swedish city of Vasteras to another location through expropriation. "We hope that the Swedish authorities will moderate their anti-Russian ardor in favor of real care about people, and that this municipal initiative, which is a shame for Sweden, will not be put into practice."