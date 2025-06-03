Russian forces advance roughly 1 km near Grigorovka, Kalinovo in DPR in past days — expert

LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. In the past few days, Russian fighters have advanced almost 1 km near the localities of Grigorovka and Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the past few days, our troops have advanced roughly 1 km west of Grigorovka and the village of Kalinovo in the Artyomovsk District of the DPR and have taken several wooded areas under control," he said.

As regards the neighboring town of Chasov Yar, Marochko added, Russian troops have advanced in its northern and central sectors.