MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The publication of a list of 339 children wanted by Ukraine prompts questions about the basis on which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued its warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. Rodion Miroshnik, the Foreign Ministry’s envoy for addressing crimes committed by the Kiev regime, conveyed these concerns to TASS.

"These 339 names could have been thoroughly researched within a few months, including identification, verification, and proper documentation," Miroshnik stated. "If the Ukrainian side had genuinely prioritized the well-being of these children rather than inflating this narrative for political purposes, we could put an end to Ukraine’s latest attempt to portray Russia as complicit in genocide. Going forward, such unfounded claims will no longer hold water. Now, questions will inevitably arise regarding the legitimacy of the ICC’s decisions concerning both the president and the children’s rights commissioner. It’s clear to everyone that an inflated balloon, once it bursts, reveals the lies and misinformation it concealed."

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of involvement in war crimes, specifically the illegal deportation of civilians - including children - and their unlawful transfer to Russia.