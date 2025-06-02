Russia’s proposals call for elections in Ukraine, followed by peace treaty signing

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis include holding elections in Ukraine, followed by the signing of a peace treaty, according to Russia’s proposals (memorandum) on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, a copy of which is available to TASS.

According to the third section of the document, which establishes the sequence of steps and the timeline for their implementation, immediately after the transfer by Russia of 6,000 bodies of deceased military personnel to the Ukrainian side follows "the signing of a Memorandum on the ceasefire with specific dates for the implementation of all its provisions and the determination of the date for the signing of the future Treaty on the final settlement."

A 30-day ceasefire regime is then to be established. This is followed by "the holding of elections, the formation of governing bodies on the territory of Ukraine," and subsequently, "the signing of the treaty."

The Russian document also emphasizes that the peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine must be approved by "a legally binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council." Only after this is it envisaged that the treaty will be "ratified, enter into force, and be implemented."