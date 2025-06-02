Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were conducted in Russian — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations communicated in Russian during negotiations in Istanbul, a source told TASS.
"The negotiations were conducted in Russian," the source said.
During the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, the delegations also spoke Russian. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously highlighted that the Ukrainian delegation communicated in Russian during negotiations with the Russian side in Istanbul, contrary to claims by Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister that the discussions were conducted in English and Ukrainian.