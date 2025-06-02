Russian-Ukrainian talks finished for the day, delegations to leave Istanbul — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul are done for the day, as the delegations will soon leave for their respective countries, a source told TASS.

"No, the delegations will leave for their capitals," the source said when asked a corresponding question.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks kicked off at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m.)

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative after a more than three-year pause. The first round lasted for around two hours and resulted in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of official terms for a potential ceasefire.

Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side was satisfied with their results and was ready to continue.

During the second round, the sides were expected to exchange memorandums presenting their vision of ways of settling the conflict.