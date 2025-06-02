Russia seeks new ways to return displaced nationals from Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia is actively pursuing new avenues to facilitate the return of its nationals who have been displaced to Ukraine, according to Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Today, we are working together with the Ministry of Defense to repatriate without any conditions Russian citizens who were displaced, and in some cases forcibly abducted, to Ukrainian territory. <…> We are constantly seeking new ways to bring them back," she said.

Moskalkova recalled that the most recent exchange with Ukraine included "civilian residents from the Kursk region, men who have no connection to the armed forces." "But because they are men, and because they did not side with Ukraine, they were placed in detention centers and prisons," Moskalkova said.

As previously reported by Moskalkova, 34 residents of the Kursk region who were in Sumy during the temporary occupation of the area have still not returned to Russia and the Kiev regime continues to hold them. According to her, an additional 13 civilian residents from the Kursk region may also be held in Ukraine alongside captured military personnel in places of detention.