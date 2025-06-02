Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks kicks off in Istanbul — source

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul more than an hour and a half later than scheduled, a source told TASS.

"Russian-Ukrainian talks have started in Istanbul," the source said.

Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a hiatus of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working toward a ceasefire, the parties agreed to exchange prisoners on a "1,000 for 1,000" formula. This agreement was fulfilled.

Following the first round, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky noted that the Russian side was satisfied with the results and prepared to continue contacts. At the second meeting, it is expected that the parties will exchange memoranda detailing Moscow's and Kiev's approaches to resolving the conflict. Medinsky emphasized that Russian negotiators are "ready to begin discussing the details of the package agreement on the future ceasefire immediately."