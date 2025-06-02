Duration of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul still unknown — source

ANKARA, June 2. /TASS/. There is currently no exact information on how long the upcoming talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul may last, a diplomatic source in Ankara told TASS.

"As of now, we have no clear information on how long these negotiations may last. They may be as long as the previous talks, or they could be short," the source said.

The Russian delegation has already arrived at the Ciragan Palace, located on the shore of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, where the second round of direct talks with Ukraine is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT), a TASS correspondent reported.