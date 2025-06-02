Turkish foreign intel chief plans to attend Russia-Ukraine talks — source

ANKARA, June 2. /TASS/. Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin plans to attend the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, which will be moderated by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"The meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT) and will be led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. His opening speech will be broadcast live. National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin is also expected to attend the meeting," the source said.

It is unclear whether this meeting protocol refers to a trilateral format. On May 30, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Turkey or any other party would not be mediating the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The source also provided a list of participants in the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. According to the ministry, Russia will be represented by "presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov."

The Ukrainian delegation includes "Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, Security Service Deputy Head Alexander Poklad, Foreign Intelligence Service First Deputy Head Oleg Lugovsky."

The talks will take place at the Ciragan Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait. This complex of historic buildings, which includes a hotel, is used by the Turkish authorities to host official events. Previous talks on May 16 took place at the Dolmabahce Palace.